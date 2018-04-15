Timeline: The DA's Deals

Phil Williams
9:52 PM, Mar 14, 2015
8 mins ago
Copyright 2015 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

An exclusive NewsChannel 5 investigation revealed how Nashville DA Glenn Funk used his connections to enrich himself and his family. Here is the timeline of our investigation:

Feb. 9, 2015: Job Created 'As Favor' To Boost DA's Pension

Officials with an agency responsible for assisting Tennessee prosecutors created a state job for Nashville's district attorney last year to help him boost his pension, NewsChannel 5 Investigates discovered.

Feb. 10, 2015: District Attorney's Wife Lands Metro Job

The wife of Nashville's DA has a government job -- thanks, in part, to her husband. Glenn Funk insisted that the desire for his family to get more money from taxpayers has not affected his decisions.

Feb. 23, 2015: State Says Funk Also Got Health Insurance

Tennessee prosecutors are reporting two of their own for an investigation of possible wrongdoing. And new information uncovered by NewsChannel 5 suggests the possible abuse of your money could be even worse.

Feb. 24, 2015: DA's Organization Suspends Longtime Executive Director

Tennessee prosecutors suspended the longtime executive director of their statewide organization Tuesday amid questions about a deal that he orchestrated for Davidson County's DA.

Feb. 25, 2015: Attorney General 'Reviewing' Nashville DA Controversy

Tennessee's attorney general said Wednesday that he's closely watching the controversy involving Nashville District Attorney General Glenn Funk.

Feb. 27, 2015: DA Conference Head Resigns Over Pension Deal

The longtime head of the Tennessee District Attorneys General Conference resigned Friday amid controversy over a pension deal that he worked out for Nashville DA Glenn Funk.

March 2, 2015: Council Member To DA: 'You Don't Get A Pass’

Two outspoken Metro Council members delivered a scathing letter of rebuke Monday to Nashville DA Glenn Funk, questioning whether the new prosecutor is fit to serve. That follows a NewsChannel 5 investigation.

March 2, 2015: A Tale Of Two Cases: DA And TennCare Suspect

DA Glenn Funk is prosecuting a woman who allegedly got TennCare benefits she wasn't supposed to receive. At the same time, he faces questions about how he got state Insurance for himself and his family.

March 16, 2015: Witnesses: Funk Never Interviewed Them After Getting Job

Despite claims made by Nashville DA Glenn Funk, several key witnesses insist he never interviewed them while he was on the state payroll as a part-time prosecutor. Now, even lawmakers are asking: what did he do for your money?

March 17, 2015: Senate Committee Wants Glenn Funk's Testimony

As even more questions surfaced Tuesday evening, senators said Funk has agreed to testify next week about a state job created for him, before he took office, to help boost his state pension and get health insurance for his family.

March 18, 2015: Council Members Ask For Special Prosecutor For DA

Ten members of the Metro Council are calling for the appointment of a special prosecutor to investigate allegations surrounding Nashville DA Glenn Funk. That request was made a letter sent to Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam and Attorney General Herbert Slatery.

March 19, 2015: Funk Will Repay Part-Time Salary, Give Up Pension Benefits

Nashville District Attorney General Glenn Funk says he'll reimburse the state of Tennessee for money he received from a part-time job that was created for him before he took office and give up the more lucrative pension benefits that came with it.

March 23, 2015: Senate Committee Lets DA Funk Out Of Testimony

District Attorney General Glenn Funk will not be required to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee about the job created to help him boost his pension, Chairman Brian Kelsey announced Monday.

April 13, 2015: TBI Joins Investigation Of Nashville DA

The investigation of Nashville DA Glenn Funk has become a full-blown criminal investigation. Now, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has joined state auditors in looking at Funk's efforts to put more of your money in his pockets.

May 14, 2015: Funk Campaign Manager Landed On DA's Payroll

Now, our investigation has uncovered questions about Glenn Funk's decision to put his campaign manager on the Metro payroll and whether the campaign manager got paid even when he didn't show up.

May 21: 2015: DA Faces Questions From Council Committee

District Attorney General Glenn Funk faced public questions for the first time Thursday night over a scandal that now has him at the center of a criminal investigation.

June 2, 2015: Prosecutor Speaks Out After Getting Fired By Funk

She was fired in a letter, but veteran prosecutor Antoinette Welch tell NewsChannel 5 that she still doesn't know why.

Dec. 1, 2015: Attorney General: Nashville DA Broke Law, Won't Face Prosecution

Nashville District Attorney General Glenn Funk broke the law, but he will not be prosecuted for it. That's the decision reached by Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slatery.

Feb. 3, 2016: Explosive Allegations Emerge From David Chase Case

NewsChannel 5 Investigates uncovers salacious allegations surrounding that case -- allegations of extortion, possible bribery, even blackmail. Those allegations raise questions about a longtime Democratic political consultant, as well as the DA himself.

Feb. 4, 2016: David Chase Lashes Out Against Nashville DA

The man at the center of a high profile domestic violence case lashes out against Nashville's top prosecutor, alleging that Glenn Funk "blackmailed" him.

Feb. 5, 2016: Legal Expert Questions DA's Deal

A University of Tennessee law professor has concerns about the ethics of Glenn Funk's handling of the David Chase case.

March 7, 2016: NC5 Seeks To Open Documents In David Chase Case

NewsChannel 5 has filed a motion asking a Williamson County judge to unseal all documents and open all court proceedings in a lawsuit filed by Nashville developer David Chase.

March 16, 2016: NC5 Asks Judge To Dismiss DA's Lawsuit

Attorneys for NewsChannel 5 have asked a judge to dismiss a $200 million libel lawsuit filed by Nashville District Attorney General Glenn Funk.

March 28, 2016: Nashville DA Glenn Funk Faces Ethics Complaint

A lawyer for Nashville District Attorney Glenn Funk is denying his client broke any ethics rules in his handling of a high-profile domestic violence case.

April 14, 2016: David Chase Levels 'Coercion' Claim Against DA

In a new court filing, Nashville developer David Chase once again takes aim at Nashville DA Glenn Funk's handling of his domestic violence case.

April 15, 2016: David Chase Defends Public Relations Expert

Chase released a new written statement regarding a $2 million request made by a public relations expert hired to help him combat domestic violence charges.

July 1, 2016: Developer Files Civil Rights Lawsuit Against Nashville DA

Nashville DA Glenn Funk now faces a federal civil rights lawsuit over his office's handling of a high-profile domestic violence case.

Nov. 17, 2016: Former Official Censured For 'Misconduct' Involving Nashville DA

The former head of a state agency has been censured for his "misconduct" in hiring Davidson County DA Glenn Funk into a part-time job before Funk took office in 2014.

Feb. 13, 2017: PR Consultant Calls Bribe Allegations 'Ridiculous'

A key figure in one of the most controversial domestic violence cases in Nashville history is speaking out for the first time.

April 12, 2017: New Allegations Emerge In Sealed Court Filing

A sealed court filing accuses Nashville construction executive Dean Chase of taking money from investors, then using that money to help his son fight off domestic violence charges.

Related stories:
NC5 Investigates: The DA's Deals

Copyright 2015 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top