Timeline: The DA's Deals

Officials with an agency responsible for assisting Tennessee prosecutors created a state job for Nashville's district attorney last year to help him boost his pension, NewsChannel 5 Investigates discovered.
Tennessee prosecutors are reporting two of their own for an investigation of possible wrongdoing. And new information uncovered by NewsChannel 5 suggests the possible abuse of your money could be even worse.
Two outspoken Metro Council members delivered a scathing letter of rebuke Monday to Nashville DA Glenn Funk, questioning whether the new prosecutor is fit to serve. That follows a NewsChannel 5 investigation.
DA Glenn Funk is prosecuting a woman who allegedly got TennCare benefits she wasn't supposed to receive. At the same time, he faces questions about how he got state Insurance for himself and his family.
Despite claims made by Nashville DA Glenn Funk, several key witnesses insist he never interviewed them while he was on the state payroll as a part-time prosecutor. Now, even lawmakers are asking: what did he do for your money?
As even more questions surfaced Tuesday evening, senators said Funk has agreed to testify next week about a state job created for him, before he took office, to help boost his state pension and get health insurance for his family.
Ten members of the Metro Council are calling for the appointment of a special prosecutor to investigate allegations surrounding Nashville DA Glenn Funk. That request was made a letter sent to Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam and Attorney General Herbert Slatery.
Nashville District Attorney General Glenn Funk says he'll reimburse the state of Tennessee for money he received from a part-time job that was created for him before he took office and give up the more lucrative pension benefits that came with it.
The investigation of Nashville DA Glenn Funk has become a full-blown criminal investigation. Now, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has joined state auditors in looking at Funk's efforts to put more of your money in his pockets.
NewsChannel 5 Investigates uncovers salacious allegations surrounding that case -- allegations of extortion, possible bribery, even blackmail. Those allegations raise questions about a longtime Democratic political consultant, as well as the DA himself.