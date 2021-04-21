No charges to be filed in deadly officer-involved shooting at a Knoxville school

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Knox County District Attorney Charme Allen says no charges will be filed in last week's deadly officer-involved shooting at Austin-East Magnet High School.

Allen made the announcement Tuesday during a press conference, saying the incident was ruled as a justifiable shooting.

17-year-old Anthony Thompson Jr. was shot and killed and a Knoxville Police Officer Adam Wilson was injured.

Allen released the body camera footage of the deadly shooting during the press conference, saying "we have to come up with a better process" of reviewing and releasing footage in officer-involved shooting cases.

