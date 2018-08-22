NOAH Demands Termination of MNPD Chief Steve Anderson

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Group members of Nashville Organized for Action and Hope (NOAH) made multiple, controversial demands amid the ongoing investigation of the fatal, officer-involved shooting of Daniel Hambrick.

NOAH members, community members and city officials gathered on the Metro Historic Courthouse steps to demand, among other things, the immediate termination of Metro Nashville Police Chief Steve Anderson.

Their five demands were:

Expedite the deployment of body and dash cameras on all MNPD officers and patrol cars. Officially endorse the Community Oversight Board charter petition filed by the Community Oversight Now coalition on August 1, 2018. Formally include interested community organizations in a review of MNPD training, policy, and strategy. Order MNPD to suspend Officer Andrew Delke without pay pending the outcome of the Daniel Hambrick investigation. Immediately terminate Chief Steve Anderson from the Metro Nashville Police Department, and formally include interested community organizations in the selection of a replacement chief.

They also made a separate demand that "District Attorney Glenn Funk commit to presenting this matter to the Davidson County Grand Jury so that the grand jury can determine whether to indict Officer Delke for the murder of Daniel Hambrick.

