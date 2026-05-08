Now that Tennessee's new congressional maps have passed, here's a deeper look at what your district looks like

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee signed new congressional district maps into law Thursday, reshaping representation across the state — particularly in Middle Tennessee and Memphis — as Republicans aim to flip every congressional seat in the state red. Legal challenges are already underway.

Southeast Nashville alone is set to have its 3rd different congressman in 10 years. In 2020, that congressman was Jim Cooper. In 2023, it was Andy Ogles. Under the new map, it will be Scott DesJarlais.

Here is a breakdown of how the new map changes Middle Tennessee's congressional districts:

The 4th Congressional District, currently represented by Rep. Scott DesJarlais (R-Sherwood) now includes a portion of Southeast Davidson County, retains most of Rutherford County, and picks up Cannon and Van Buren counties. The new district also includes Coffee, Franklin, Marion, Grundy, Warren, Bledsoe and Sequatchie Counties.

The 5th Congressional District, currently represented by Rep. Andy Ogles (R-Culleoka) now covers western Williamson County, half of Maury County, and picks up Lewis, Hickman, Humphreys and Houston counties. It swings north to Stewart County, takes in the Tennessee portion of Fort Campbell, a sliver of north Montgomery County, then extends west to Benton, Henry, Weakley, Obion, and Lake Counties, down along the Mississippi River through Dyer, Lauderdale, half of Tipton County and into downtown Memphis.

The 6th Congressional District, currently represented by Rep. John Rose (R-Cookeville) who is running for Tennessee Governor, now has a slightly adjusted slice of Davidson County, picks up all of Wilson County, and stretches much further to the east to include Smith, DeKalb, White, Putnam, Jackson, Clay, Pickett, Overton, Cumberland, Fentress, Scott, Morgan and part of Campbell County.

The 7th Congressional District, currently represented by Rep. Matt Van Epps (R-Nashville) picks up more of Davidson County and shifts further east, adding Sumner, Trousdale and Macon counties and keeps Robertson, Cheatham, Dickson and most of Montgomery County.

The 8th Congressional District, currently represented by Rep. David Kustoff (R-Germantown) is largely out in West Tennessee, but now includes Perry County, which is in the NewsChannel 5 viewing area.

The 9th Congressional District, currently represented by Rep. Steve Cohen (D-Memphis) now includes a portion of Shelby County and extends along the Alabama state line to include half of Fayette County, all of Hardeman, Hardin, Wayne, Lawrence, Giles, Lincoln, Moore, Bedford and Marshall counties, along with half of Maury, half of Williamson and a sliver of Rutherford County.

All congressional candidates will need to refile their petitions by May 15 to accommodate the new boundaries.

Not sure which district you now live in? The state comptroller's website has a portal where you can enter your address to find out. You can also see high-definition copies of the Congressional maps by clicking here.

Tennessee Democrats have filed a federal lawsuit calling for the new lines to be overturned, describing the map as "racially and recklessly redrawn." In a statement, party leaders said:

"We are outraged that Governor Bill Lee and Tennessee Republicans are attempting to roll back generations of civil rights progress in just three days through a redistricting scheme designed to unlawfully silence Black voters. We will fight these racially gerrymandered maps tooth and nail."

The new boundaries will remain in effect unless a court overturns them.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Chris.Davis@NewsChannel5.com.