12 South road redesign project now underway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The 12 South bike project that redesigns the road is ranked the No. 1 priority bikeway by residents. This week the project began as cones are placed across the area. The project stretches from the Gulch to the 12 South neighborhood.

It is slimming down lanes for drivers from four to two, adding protected bike lanes and better crossings for pedestrians. The plans will transform the neighborhood into the first complete and green street of its kind here in Metro Nashville.

The protected bike lanes will be using bioswales that have greenery inside which can help manage stormwater. There will also be enhanced bus stops and parking.

The work started this week with putting in traffic control devices, meaning drivers can expect to start feeling growing pains. The Nashville Department of Transportation's plan is to have traffic still flowing in both directions, but for bus riders — stops your routes will be modified.

When it comes to the curbed islands in this project, they will start on the north end near Hawkins Street and head south toward Lawrence Avenue. There will also be work on stormwater infrastructure and traffic signals.

The goal is to have the newly paved road open by the end of the year.