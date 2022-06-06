Development with 735 homes planned in Nolensville

NOLENSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Hundreds of acres between I-24 and Nolensville have been purchased for development by the Southern Land Company.

"If you’re familiar with Westhaven, Westhaven is its own unique creation; it’s gorgeous and has that all-inclusive feel, and this new development will sort of follow suit in a way," said Public Relations Director Jenna Lefever.

The village will have 735 homes.

"The jobs keep coming, therefore the housing need keeps increasing, and Williamson County is obviously no exception; it’s probably the benchmark at the moment," Lefever said.

There will be a trail system and about 160 acres of green space.

"It’s a bit unique in the marketplace, where we have our own horticulture group, we have our own architecture group," said Lefever.

In addition, Southern Land President and Chief Operating Officer Brian Sewell said there will be restaurants and an elementary school.

"People want to be home more, and the interest of walking down the street and seeing their neighbors and walking to the café and coffee shops I think is really what people are looking for," Sewell said.

They said discussions with the town have been ongoing for two years.

"It’s not just us taking what we want to do and dropping it into Nolensville. We listened and understood their priorities. Traffic was certainly one of those," Sewell said. "McFarlin and Fly Road — it will be expanded, it will be improved. There will be intersections improved."

They estimate it could take nearly a decade to complete the project.

"We’re not just developing and building and then saying, 'see you later.' It’s really important for us to stay engaged and deliver a really unique lifestyle," Lefever said.

Since it’s still in the early planning stages, home prices have not been released yet.