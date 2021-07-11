Middle Tennessee families moving things into storage units because homes sold too fast

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In many communities on the rise in Middle Tennessee, homes are selling before owners have a place to go.

UNITS Moving and Portable Storage of Nashville is seeing an increase in business because of it.

"Just recently, within the past three months, we’ve probably seen a 40% increase in just the storage within our facility with people who don’t know where to go to," said Rick Thomson, the business owner.

As they look for a new home or wait for one to be built, families are moving their belongings into 1,400 sq. ft. storage units in Thomson's warehouse.

"It’s a very stressful situation and I’ve learned to alleviate the stress for the customer," Thomson said.

Recently, Amanda and Brady Adams began renting three containers after their home sold in Sylvan Heights.

"Now we're kinda in that in-between phase," said Amanda Adams. "We're actually building a home. It's going to be worth the wait, but it's a little bit of a wait... so we're just taking it one day at a time and we're just trying to get to the next phase."

The couple is living in a condo for the time being. They're also expecting their first child next month.

"It seems like things are all or nothing, and this is our all year," Adams said.

Currently, storage units are also popular with people who made plans to renovate, but ran into COVID-19 related problems.

"They can't remodel because they can't afford it or that can't find the materials," Thomson said.

UNITS of Nashville can deliver a 8 x 8 x 16 ready-to-pack storage container to most homes. Learn more here.

