More entertainment features announced for Nashville Yards including luxury cinema, private spaces

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — More plans for what's in store for Nashville Yards continue to be announced! The 18-acre entertainment and work destination will now feature a movie theater and entertainment spaces.

The new plans come from EVO Entertainment Group, the nation’s leading operator of cinema-entertainment centers.

Plans include a 12-screen luxury dine-in cinema, eight lanes of bowling, gravity ropes and virtual reality experiences to name a few.

Developers said a key feature will be the private event spaces which have screening rooms and a scratch kitchen and bar that will serve those spaces, as well as a restaurant and cocktail bar that overlooks the music venue.

The development in the heart of downtown Nashville is anchored by Amazon Nashville. When the entire Nashville Yards project is complete it'll be a walkable campus with restaurants, a new music venue, retail, open plazas and the newly-renovated Union Station Hotel.

This specific project is expected to be finished in late 2024.