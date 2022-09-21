Watch Now
NewsOn The Rise

Actions

More entertainment features announced for Nashville Yards including luxury cinema, private spaces

Nashville Yards up
Stones River Group
The rendering shows what will be the finished Nashville Yards construction, also called the "gateway" of the city.
Nashville Yards up
Posted at 4:59 AM, Sep 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-21 05:59:58-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — More plans for what's in store for Nashville Yards continue to be announced! The 18-acre entertainment and work destination will now feature a movie theater and entertainment spaces.

The new plans come from EVO Entertainment Group, the nation’s leading operator of cinema-entertainment centers.

Plans include a 12-screen luxury dine-in cinema, eight lanes of bowling, gravity ropes and virtual reality experiences to name a few.

Developers said a key feature will be the private event spaces which have screening rooms and a scratch kitchen and bar that will serve those spaces, as well as a restaurant and cocktail bar that overlooks the music venue.

The development in the heart of downtown Nashville is anchored by Amazon Nashville. When the entire Nashville Yards project is complete it'll be a walkable campus with restaurants, a new music venue, retail, open plazas and the newly-renovated Union Station Hotel.

This specific project is expected to be finished in late 2024.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap