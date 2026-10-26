October 26, 2026: Still dry, rain chances return Halloween weekend

More Dry Days Ahead Until Rain Chances This Weekend

October 26, 2026 Monday's Forecast

Forecast:

Today: Mix of Sun & Clouds |High: 77|S then N-5

Tonight: Pt. Cloudy then Clearing, Patchy Fog Late|Low: 48|Light & Variable

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy |High: Light & Variable then SE-5

In Depth:

We'll see a similar weather pattern with our temperatures this week, cool in the morning, mild in the afternoon. The average high is 70 degrees.

Daylight Saving Time ends this weekend, 2am Sunday morning November 1.

Here's a look at how sunset times will be effected.