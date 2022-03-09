Pit bull rescue says 'insane' rents are making it hard to find new home in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A dog rescue in East Nashville is scrambling to find a new home.

The founder of Pittie In Pink is worried rising rents may price them out of the neighborhood.

"There's not a lot of inventory, and rents are insane at this point in time. Even without our particular needs or issues it would just be almost impossible," said Laura Love, founder of Pittie In Pink.

Right now, Love lives in a roughly 3,000 square-foot rental home in the neighborhood with 12 senior and disabled pit bulls. She says their next home would need to be at least 2,000 square feet, have a fenced-in yard and preferably be one level.

"Some of them have trouble getting around," Love said.

Pittie In Pink renewed its lease in December but found out in January that the landlord wants to do something different with the property.

"It's her property, she can do with it as she pleases, obviously, but it did not give us a lot of time to prepare, unfortunately," Love said.

According to The Greater Nashville Apartment Association, last year's average rent went up 19% in Nashville. The average in East Nashville is $1,636.

Pittie In Pink has to move by March 31. If you think you can help the organization in any way visit its Facebook page or website.