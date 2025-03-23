One year after finding Riley Strain, nonprofit seeks to improve safety on Broadway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One year ago, Riley Strain's body was pulled from the Cumberland.

Now his parents are wanting to hold a group accountable, suing his Mizzou fraternity Delta Chi.

Last year over spring break Strain and his fraternity brothers were downtown when he got separated and went missing.

The wrongful death lawsuit says the fraternity brothers were negligent, careless and failed to protect him during the trip.

His death has since spurred change to make Nashville downtown safer.

I found out how one group looks to be the friend Riley maybe could have used.

Nashville has built a reputation off of our nightlife.

And when the drinks are flowing it helps to have a friend.

“We want to be the best friend you never knew you needed it on that night out,” said Dan Terry.

He’s the Red Frogs USA National Director.

Every Friday night you can find the Red Frogs tent on Broadway.

“Red Frogs is a support network. It exists to be off fence at the top of the cliff not the ambulance at the bottom… we’re charging peoples phones. We’re walking them home. We’re giving them cups of water helping them get it into Ubers to make sure they get home safely,” said Terry.

The Australian-based nonprofit Red Frogs works with city leaders to make downtown safer by handing out Red Frog candy and resources to partiers who need a break.

“We hand out 24 tons of this little RedFrogs candy,” said Terry. “We want to be a positive, pure friend in alcohol-fueled environments.”

To make downtown safer, the Mayor's office recently allocated 1.5 million to install new lighting, security cameras and permanent fencing along the riverfront.

“Working together we can keep Nashville the safe place for years to come,” said Terry.

Because while cameras spotted Riley without friends in his time of need, there’s now another friend who can be there.

“One tragedy is one too many. We can learn from the past we can’t change the past, but together, we can make sure the past doesn’t repeat itself,” said Terry.

Red Frogs hopes to expand to have a tent on Broadway Friday and Saturday nights.

