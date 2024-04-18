Open letter to lawmakers gets thousands of signatures asking to not allow teachers to have guns in schools

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Thousands of Tennesseans want to stop lawmakers from moving forward with a bill that would allow teachers to bring guns into your child's classroom.

More than 4,400 signatures and counting are signed on an open letter to lawmakers, making the letter over 100 pages long.

The signatures are from teachers, school officials, parents, grandparents, pediatricians, psychologists, concerned residents, and more from counties across the state.

Sarah Shoop Neumann is the letter's author. She is the parent of a Covenant School shooting survivor. Her five year old son at the time was enrolled in pre-school at the Covenant School when the shooting happened last year.

The letter began circulating on social media and is still collecting signatures.

The bill that allows school staff and teachers to have guns on school grounds under certain conditions has already passed in the Senate and is now on hold in the House. However, its sponsor plans to move the bill forward before the legislative session ends any day now.