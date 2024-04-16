Arming Teachers bill will move forward in the Tennessee House, according to the House sponsor

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A controversial bill in the Tennessee General Assembly that would allow qualified teachers to carry firearms in the classroom, is expected to move forward before the legislative session ends.

"It’s laying on the desk," explained Rep. Ryan Williams, R-Cookeville.

Laying on the desk is legislative talk for being put on hold. The bill passed in several committees in the House last year, but it was put on hold after the Covenant School shooting. Now, lawmakers in the House will have to vote to take the bill "off the desk" in order to hear it before the end of the year.

"The desire is to take it up and have a hearing about it on the House floor," said Williams.

Once the bill is taken off the desk, it can be debated the next time the full House meets. However. Rep. Williams wouldn't give specifics on when he'll make that move.

"I suspect in the next few days that will happen," he said.

Under the bill, teachers aren't forced to carry weapons. It's completely voluntary and they have to meet several qualifications:



A teacher has to already have a handgun carry permit. The teacher has to go through 40 hours of additional training The teacher has to pass a psychological evaluation The teacher has to get approval from the local police chief or sheriff. The teacher has to get approval from their Director of Schools. The teacher has to get approval from their principal.

"In this instance, I would argue it’s less than one half of one percent — it’s simply not going to be done that much," insisted Rep. Williams.

But Democratic Rep. Sam McKenzie, D-Nashville, is concerned about safety and liability insurance.

"I’d say this, if somebody volunteers saying pick me, pick me, that is the last person you want with a gun. You don’t want them in your school building with a gun," said Rep. McKenzie. "If I was an insurance company, there’s no way I would ever back something like that."

NewsChannel 5 has done extensive reporting on this legislation, including talking to parents, a teacher, gun safety expert who have concerns about the bill and the Coffee County Sheriff, who supports the idea.

