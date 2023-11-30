Paragon Mills Elementary groundbreaking ceremony kicks off expansion and renovations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Paragon Mills Elementary in Nashville is getting much needed renovations to fit its growing population and it is all starting today.

The groundbreaking ceremony to kick off the school's expansion and improvements is at 11 a.m.

Metro Schools said this is made possible through the investments in the city's Capital Spending plan.

Mayor Freddie O'Connell will be at the ceremony as well as the Director of Metro Schools Dr. Adrienne Battle, Principal Andy Lyons, and other city leaders.

This is part of a bigger project focusing on three schools in Southwest and Southeast Nashville to be renovated to keep up with the area's growth.

Paragon Mills is the last of the three to have its groundbreaking. Lakeview and Percy Priest Elementary Schools also broke ground this fall to build new schools in its place.

Paragon Mills' renovations will include technology upgrades to classrooms.

The expansion will be over multiple phases of construction and is expected to be completed by 2025.

NewsChannel 5 will be at the groundbreaking so there will be more coverage on this later.