Performers announced for upcoming tornado benefit concert

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — More than a dozen performers will be taking the stage on January 30th for 'Hendersonville Rising,' a tornado relief concert hosted by Storm 5 meteorologist and Sumner County resident Bree Smith.
Confirmed artists include:
- The Isaacs
- Jesse Keith Whitley
- T.G. Sheppard & Kelly Lang
- Jimmy Fortune
- Morgan Myles
- Chris Golden
- Struggle Jennings
- Ronnie McDowell
- Josh Mirenda
- Tim & TJ Watson
- Rockland Road
- Twitty & Iynn
- Payton Smith
- Hunter Mounce
- Payton Taylor
- Rob Arthur
- Ron Artis II
- Jacob Rice
- Caleb Lee Hutchinson
- Tre Corley
The concert at Premier Centre is presented by Hendersonville Hometown Jam and the Hendersonville Chamber of Commerce. Tickets are $55 and will serve as a donation that will support local businesses and parks impacted by the December 2023 tornado outbreak. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the show starts at 6:30 p.m.
On December 9th, an EF2 tornado traveled 31 miles from Nashville to Madison, Hendersonville and Gallatin, resulting in three fatalities. In Hendersonville alone, the tornado left more than 300 people without a job and 137 businesses damaged. NewsChannel 5 meteorologist Bree Smith lives in the area and saw firsthand how her neighbors were impacted by the storm.
You can purchase tickets at hendersonvillejam.com.
