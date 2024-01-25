Performers announced for upcoming tornado benefit concert

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — More than a dozen performers will be taking the stage on January 30th for 'Hendersonville Rising,' a tornado relief concert hosted by Storm 5 meteorologist and Sumner County resident Bree Smith.

Confirmed artists include:



The Isaacs

Jesse Keith Whitley

T.G. Sheppard & Kelly Lang

Jimmy Fortune

Morgan Myles

Chris Golden

Struggle Jennings

Ronnie McDowell

Josh Mirenda

Tim & TJ Watson

Rockland Road

Twitty & Iynn

Payton Smith

Hunter Mounce

Payton Taylor

Rob Arthur

Ron Artis II

Jacob Rice

Caleb Lee Hutchinson

Tre Corley

The concert at Premier Centre is presented by Hendersonville Hometown Jam and the Hendersonville Chamber of Commerce. Tickets are $55 and will serve as a donation that will support local businesses and parks impacted by the December 2023 tornado outbreak. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the show starts at 6:30 p.m.

On December 9th, an EF2 tornado traveled 31 miles from Nashville to Madison, Hendersonville and Gallatin, resulting in three fatalities. In Hendersonville alone, the tornado left more than 300 people without a job and 137 businesses damaged. NewsChannel 5 meteorologist Bree Smith lives in the area and saw firsthand how her neighbors were impacted by the storm.

You can purchase tickets at hendersonvillejam.com.