Performers announced for upcoming tornado benefit concert

Caleb Lee Hutchinson, T.G. Sheppard and Kelly Lang among the artists slated to perform at Hendersonville Rising
Posted at 4:20 PM, Jan 25, 2024
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — More than a dozen performers will be taking the stage on January 30th for 'Hendersonville Rising,' a tornado relief concert hosted by Storm 5 meteorologist and Sumner County resident Bree Smith.

Confirmed artists include:

  • The Isaacs
  • Jesse Keith Whitley
  • T.G. Sheppard & Kelly Lang
  • Jimmy Fortune
  • Morgan Myles
  • Chris Golden
  • Struggle Jennings
  • Ronnie McDowell
  • Josh Mirenda
  • Tim & TJ Watson
  • Rockland Road
  • Twitty & Iynn
  • Payton Smith
  • Hunter Mounce
  • Payton Taylor
  • Rob Arthur
  • Ron Artis II
  • Jacob Rice
  • Caleb Lee Hutchinson
  • Tre Corley

The concert at Premier Centre is presented by Hendersonville Hometown Jam and the Hendersonville Chamber of Commerce. Tickets are $55 and will serve as a donation that will support local businesses and parks impacted by the December 2023 tornado outbreak. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the show starts at 6:30 p.m.
On December 9th, an EF2 tornado traveled 31 miles from Nashville to Madison, Hendersonville and Gallatin, resulting in three fatalities. In Hendersonville alone, the tornado left more than 300 people without a job and 137 businesses damaged. NewsChannel 5 meteorologist Bree Smith lives in the area and saw firsthand how her neighbors were impacted by the storm.

You can purchase tickets at hendersonvillejam.com.


