Plea deal reached in May 2020 machete attack that critically injured 2 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A plea deal has reportedly been reached in a brutal attempted-murder case.

NewsChannel 5 has learned Kelvin Edwards agreed to a plea deal of 35 years, and he must serve at least 85% of that time.

Last May, Kevin and Leanne Craft were at a Nashville Public Storage facility near downtown when Edwards attacked them with a machete from his bin at the facility.

He surrendered to the first officers on scene. Edwards later told a detective he was mad about pandemic regulations at a homeless shelter.

