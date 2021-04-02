Plea deal reached in May 2020 machete attack that critically injured 2 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A plea deal has reportedly been reached in a brutal attempted-murder case.
NewsChannel 5 has learned Kelvin Edwards agreed to a plea deal of 35 years, and he must serve at least 85% of that time.
Last May, Kevin and Leanne Craft were at a Nashville Public Storage facility near downtown when Edwards attacked them with a machete from his bin at the facility.
He surrendered to the first officers on scene. Edwards later told a detective he was mad about pandemic regulations at a homeless shelter.
