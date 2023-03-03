Watch Now
Power outage totals surpass 100,000 during severe weather Friday

Downed trees and wires cause power outages in Antioch
Posted at 11:25 AM, Mar 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-03 15:00:43-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Over 71,000 NES customers and nearly 32,000 CEMC customers were without power due to weather-related outages at 2 p.m. Friday, totaling more than 103,000 impacted in the Middle Tennessee area.

Reported outages totaled approximately 2,300 NES customers around 12:48 p.m. and continued to climb through the afternoon as winds raged through the region.

NES has an interactive map on its website, as does CEMC.

We will also continue to update you as the outage numbers change.

Remember to stay weather-aware as storms pass through the area. The Middle Tennessee area is under a Storm 5 Alert.

