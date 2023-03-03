Power outage totals surpass 100,000 during severe weather Friday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Over 71,000 NES customers and nearly 32,000 CEMC customers were without power due to weather-related outages at 2 p.m. Friday, totaling more than 103,000 impacted in the Middle Tennessee area.

Reported outages totaled approximately 2,300 NES customers around 12:48 p.m. and continued to climb through the afternoon as winds raged through the region.

Keep this graphic handy should you lose power as the storm line blows through. #StaySafeNashville pic.twitter.com/QNPb2r6ovB — Nashville Electric Service (@NESpower) March 3, 2023

NES has an interactive map on its website, as does CEMC.

We will also continue to update you as the outage numbers change.

Remember to stay weather-aware as storms pass through the area. The Middle Tennessee area is under a Storm 5 Alert.