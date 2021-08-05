Proof of vaccination required at some Nashville establishments. So what counts?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Your ticket to the next big event in Nashville may be your vaccination card. Music venues, clubs and even some gyms are taking new precautions as COVID-19 cases rise again.

City Winery, The 5 Spot and Barre 3 Nashville are three establishments that have let customers know that they will be asking about vaccination status.

On Monday, City Winery began requiring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to enter. This Saturday, The 5 Spot will start checking and on Monday, August 16, fitness studio Barre 3 Nashville will require proof of vaccination for anyone who wants to work out without a mask on.

So how can you prove you're COVID-free?



Bring your physical CDC vaccination card

Snap a picture of your vaccination card and save it to your phone

Scan your vaccination card to your Notes app. For added security, you can password protect the image in Notes (iPhone only)

Show emails that confirm you showed up to your appointment

Download a digital copy of your vaccination status, which you can request on your phone if you were vaccinated at Sam's Club, Walmart and Walgreens

Provide a negative COVID-19 test taken within the past 72 hours

You will not be asked to prove your vaccination status at local government buildings. Governor Bill Lee signed new legislation in June that prohibits local governments from requiring documentation of vaccination against COVID-19.