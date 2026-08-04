Questions about older drivers and license requirements after deadly Broadway crash in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Police still don't know what happened inside the car when 87-year-old Thomas Cahill drove through the intersection on Lower Broadway on August 1, killing one person and injuring three others.

Cahill, who holds a Kentucky driver's license, remains hospitalized. Two pedestrians struck in the crash are also still hospitalized in critical condition.

The victim killed in the crash was Timothy Wedlock, a tourist from Australia.

When police interviewed the caregiver of Cahill's 90-year-old wife, she told officers she was looking down at her phone when the crash happened.

The crash has prompted new questions about whether Cahill should have been allowed behind the wheel — and what state law requires when it comes to older drivers.

Metro Police said at a press conference on August 1 that the cause of the crash has yet to be determined.

"The cause of this yet to be determined as to what was going on with this 87-year-old driver from Kentucky," police said.

Tennessee does not have an age limit for driving or an age limit for renewing a driver's license. The rules are the same for everyone of driving age: every 8 years, drivers are required to renew their license, and they can do so online or through the mail. Tennessee does not require a vision test.

Because Cahill is licensed in Kentucky, different rules apply. Kentucky requires every driver to pass a vision test to renew their license, and renewals happen in 4 or 8 year cycles.

AAA spokesperson Megan Cooper said age alone does not determine whether someone is fit to drive.

"We're finding older drivers can be safe drivers. They're very good at self regulating," Cooper said. "But refocusing the conversation on driver fitness and driver ability more so than age."

Cooper said the key questions families should ask are whether a loved one can see safely, whether they have the mobility to drive safely, and whether they have any hearing issues.

"The most important thing in this discussion is driver ability. So making sure our loved ones, even ourselves, have the ability to be good safe drivers," Cooper said.

Both Kentucky and Tennessee allow residents to ask the state to intervene by reporting drivers who have physical or mental conditions that affect their ability to drive. However, neither state will accept anonymous or confidential reports — anyone filing a report must put their name on it.

AAA says if you have concerns about a loved one's ability to drive, the sooner you can start those conversations, the better.

Here are some warning signs to watch for:

Getting lost on familiar routes

Not understanding different driving situations

New dents and dings on the car

Changes to vision, hearing, or mobility

AAA Resources:



AAA's Drivers 65 Plus brochure [exchange.aaa.com], which includes a 15-question self-rating driving assessment that helps older adults evaluate their driving performance, identify strengths and areas for improvement, and better understand how their driving habits may be changing



brochure [exchange.aaa.com], which includes a 15-question self-rating driving assessment that helps older adults evaluate their driving performance, identify strengths and areas for improvement, and better understand how their driving habits may be changing AAA's RoadWise Driver course [aaadriverprogram.com] can help families take a proactive approach by identifying potential driving risks, strengthening safe driving habits, and helping older adults make informed decisions that may extend their time behind the wheel safely



Additional resources can also be found at Senior Driver Safety & Mobility – AAA Exchange [exchange.aaa.com]



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