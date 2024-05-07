Watch Now
Radar confirmed tornado in DeKalb County, NWS to scope out damage

Screen Shot 2024-05-06 at 5.51.52 PM.png
Submitted to WTVF
A radar-indicated tornado caused damage in Smithville, Tenn., on May 6, 2024.
Posted at 9:23 PM, May 06, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-06 22:23:20-04

SMITHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Heavy storms traversed Middle Tennessee on Monday afternoon with damage spread across DeKalb County due to a tornado.

The National Weather Service with survey parts of Smithville on Tuesday along with Wilson County, where radar confirmed another tornado based on the debris signatures on radar.

Surveyors will determine the tornado's strength and path. No injuries were reported from either tornado warning.

More storms are expected both Tuesday into Thursday morning. Our weather team has called for a Storm 5 Alert from daybreak Tuesday into the overnight hours of Thursday morning.

You can read more about our Storm 5 Alert for this week by tapping on this sentence.

