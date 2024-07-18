Rally honoring civil rights legends continues following hate group appearances in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It was originally planned as a night to remember two civil rights icons.

But after a neo-Nazi group made multiple appearances around Nashville in the last several days, the rally took on new meaning.

"Jacob is a Jew, Thomas is a Christian, Sandra is an immigrant, Odessa is part of the LGBTQ community. This is Nashville," Councilwoman Zulfat Suara said at the memorial, referencing several of her colleagues on Metro Council.

Dozens gathered at Diane Nash Plaza in front of city hall Wednesday night to honor the lives of civil rights legends John Lewis and James Lawson, but after a white supremacist group disrupted the announcements at Metro Council chambers, confronting many members Tuesday, leaders said this celebration was about much more.

"We know who we are, and what we stand for. And [hate group members] need to know when they come for one of us they're coming for all of us," Suara said.