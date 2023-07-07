Reflecting on TSU's recent music moments

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The music coming out of Tennessee State University is leaving its mark across the country on massive stages. From the White House and CMA Fest to one of the most iconic venues in the country, Carnegie Hall.

"It really meant a lot to me to be able to be able to provide that for my students," Director of Choral Activities Dr. Angelica Dunsavage said.

Recently members of TSU's Meistersingers performed at Carnegie Hall showcasing their musical talents.

"I couldn't believe I was actually on that stage," Mayson Harris with the Meistersingers said.

It was not just the singers hitting a high note, early on in their musical careers.

"This year has been one of the most monumental years that I think the A.O.B. has ever had and that's just for the fact that we have stepped out into new spaces," Assistant Director of Bands Larry Jenkins said.

The Aristocrat of Bands performed in a lot of big places, as mentioned the White House and CMA Fest, but they also won a Grammy.

"I usually tell the students themselves to kind of slow down in the moment," Jenkins said.

Both groups showcased the talent coming out of the school as it continues to make its presence known in the music world.

"It's some magic going on here with instruction for sure, but it's big magic with the students and what they bring to the table," Jenkins said.