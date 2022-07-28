Rev. Enoch Fuzz raising money to pay for funerals of three people killed in fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Hearing about the deaths of Johnny Young, 60, Michael Young, 44, and Angela Burgess, 35, senior pastor of the Corinthian Baptist Church Reverend Enoch Fuzz knew he had to turn his empathy into action.

"When we see somebody else experiencing tragedy if I can get up off of my bed and help them that's a blessing," he said.

Reverend Fuzz is raising money to help these families bury the victims.

"So since we're here with the news let me just say to the community. Help the families. Help them to bury their loved ones," Rev. Enoch Fuzz said.

Nashville Fire officials said the fire started Saturday morning around 8:30 a.m.

A total of nine people were inside during the fire. Six people managed to escape.

Firefighters pulled the bodies of two victims from inside the home. They also pulled Michael Young out and rushed him to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. But his injuries were so severe he didn't make it.

"I do know that this is one of the saddest kind of tragedies that could befall a family," Rev. Enoch Fuzz said.

Nashville Fire said the investigation is still on-going. Homicide Unit detectives are helping arson investigators determine the cause of the fire.

If you would like to help the families cover the costs of the funerals you can stop by the Corinthian Missionary Baptist Church to make a donation.

