Safe Fun Nashville calls for increased safety measures in city's transpotainment industry

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A petition is calling on increased safety measures for Nashville's transpotainment industry. They’ve become a staple in downtown Nashville and now a group is calling for them to have more regulation.

Safe Fun Nashville is hoping to encourage state legislature and the Metro Council to regulate safety standards on party vehicles, like the infamous party buses you see all over the city.

They feel these party buses are a safety risk and there should be a safer way to keep the party rolling all night long.

Last month, a man fell from a party bus, which then ran over his legs. Safe Fun Nashville says that was a prime example as to why there needs to be some regulations.

They say for too long the party scene has spilled out from the bars onto the tractors, wagons, hot tubs, army vehicles and anything else that rolls.

They believe these party vehicles are causing a bigger hangover for both visitors and residents of Music City.

Hundreds of people have signed the petition asking the state legislature and Metro Council to create better safety standards.

Safe Fun Nashville is also asking the Nashville Transportation Licensing Commission to enforce existing rules to maintain safety on Lower Broadway and other tourist areas around the city.

One issue is that the city is limited as to what it can regulate. If the vehicle holds more than 15 passengers, it's regulated by the state.

In the past, the state has been unwilling to let Metro Nashville step in and regulate the party buses.

If you would like to learn more, you can click the link to the petition here.