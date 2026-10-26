Savor the last moments of spooky season with Fear Fest! at the Franklin Theatre

FRAKNLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Any one up for a midnight screening of Texas Chainsaw Massacre? All your favorite Halloween classics are playing this week at the Franklin Theatre during Fear Fest!

From modern, to classic, to family classics, horror movies are taking over the Franklin Theatre during Fear Fest. There's even drinks to get movie goers into the spooky theme!

The film lineup this week includes Beetlejuice, Texas Chainsaw Massacre, and Obsession.

Once Halloween is over, the fun isn't done at the theatre, Christmas movies start November 1st! Tickets can be purchased online.

Check out Megan's live interviews to find out how you can catch Fear Fest! before it's gone! Have a story idea? You can email her at Megan.Scarano@NewsChannel5.com