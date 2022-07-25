NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A security guard at a downtown Nashville bar is being praised for tackling a man who pulled out a gun during a police run-in.

Mike Kuhn is the Lucky Bastard Saloon security guard.

"Well, when he tried to intervene himself into the altercation and try to pull the cops off his friend, obviously he didn't have good intentions at that point," said Mike Kuhn.

According to investigators, around 11:40 p.m. on Friday night as Metro Nashville Police were working to detain a man, a friend of his approached officers and started interfering.

The 19-year-old was instructed to get back, but officers said he did not comply. Moments later, Kuhn jumped into action when he saw Cristopher

Quintero put his hands on a gun. Kuhn was standing in a large open window at the bar. He jumped from the window onto Quintero and knocked the gun from his grasp.

"It was pretty clear to me [why] he would pull a weapon out, the way he was facing. He planned on using that on Metro PD so I wasn't going to let that happen to them," Kuhn said.

In a statement, Metro Nashville Police Department officials expressed their sincere gratitude to the security guard, an Army veteran, for his quick action.

In addition to the six aggravated assault counts, Quintero is charged with unlawful gun possession, gun possession while under the influence, public intoxication and marijuana possession.