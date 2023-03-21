Senate Republican members say they have confidence in McNally after secret vote

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In a secret ballot vote among the Republican Senate caucus, 19 members said they had confidence in Lt. Gov. Randy McNally after his social media comments created an outcry.

Seven members said they did not.

"I have always been honored, humbled and grateful for the support of my caucus," McNally said. "I remain so today. We have a lot of important work left to do as we complete the legislative session, including the budget. I look forward to getting to it."

McNally has been the subject of news this legislative session after he commented on racy photos of a Knoxville gay man on Instagram. McNally typed out fire emojis where the male user had posted his backside and commented he had a "super look." He added other comments about his love of the user's content. Some called McNally a hypocrite in the aftermath for his stances on LGBTQ policies that activists have deemed hurtful, and the story reached national fervor as it attracted the likes of Saturday Night Live and Last Week Tonight with John Oliver.

Since then, McNally said he would take time off of social media and all but deactivated his verified lieutenant governor account. He said criticism of his behavior on social media was fair.

NewsChannel 5 Investigates interviewed McNally, asking if McNally had a relationship with the man. The lieutenant governor said he did not.

McNally has been in the Tennessee legislature for decades and has been in a spot of leadership for the last several years. McNally has not mentioned resigning because of his social media activities. Nearly a month ago, he had a pacemaker put in, leaving him out of the legislature for only for a couple of days.

Secret ballots aren't uncommon in the Tennessee legislature when it comes to caucus business. This most recently happened in 2019, when then Speaker of the House Glen Casada was voted out of leadership at a closed-door Republican caucus meeting that summer. Members voted by secret ballot at the meeting. From that meaning, now Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton took charge.