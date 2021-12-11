Severe tornado hits Mayfield, Kentucky, destroying buildings; Police say loss of life 'expected'

MAYFIELD, Ky. (WTVF) — Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has declared a state of emergency following tornadoes throughout Western Kentucky on Friday night. One tornado moved through Mayfield, Kentucky, leaving a massive wake of damage and destroying several buildings.

The Kentucky National Guard and the Kentucky State Police have been activated to help communities impacted.

Steven Elder Damage to buildings on the court square in Mayfield, Kentucky from a tornado on Friday, December 10th

According to WPSD Local 6, The Graves County Emergency Management Office says a shelter has been opened at Mayfield High School. They're also saying that people who can safely walk can head to Fire Station 1 at 211 E. Broadway Street.

As of midnight, no deaths have been reported, but Kentucky State Police say a loss of life is "expected."

KSP Post 1 Mayfield is responding to a severe tornado event that spreads across multiple counties in Western Ky. Significant damage is reported. While no fatalities have been confirmed at this time, loss of life is expected. Multiple agencies are responding. Updates to follow. — KY State Police (@kystatepolice) December 11, 2021

West Kentucky Rural Electric says power outages in the area could be 'lengthy,' as transmission lines are down and there is 'widespread damage' to their system. They also add that cell towers have been damaged and that phone lines are overwhelmed.

Storm spotters say that debris were thrown 30,000 feet into the air.

Not really the kinds of records you want to see broken. The Mayfield, KY tornado has lofted debris over 30,000 feet into the air. That's among the most intense ever record. pic.twitter.com/mIkuZzggHC — Tyler Hofelich (@T_Hofelich) December 11, 2021

This is a breaking news situation. More information will be added as it becomes available.