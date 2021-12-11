Watch
Severe tornado hits Mayfield, Kentucky, destroying buildings; Police say loss of life 'expected'

Steven Elder
Damage to buildings on the court square in Mayfield, Kentucky from a tornado on Friday, December 10th
Posted at 12:10 AM, Dec 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-11 01:32:10-05

MAYFIELD, Ky. (WTVF) — Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has declared a state of emergency following tornadoes throughout Western Kentucky on Friday night. One tornado moved through Mayfield, Kentucky, leaving a massive wake of damage and destroying several buildings.

The Kentucky National Guard and the Kentucky State Police have been activated to help communities impacted.

Damage to buildings on the court square in Mayfield, Kentucky from a tornado on Friday, December 10th
Damage to buildings on the court square in Mayfield, Kentucky from a tornado on Friday, December 10th
Damage to buildings on the court square in Mayfield, Kentucky from a tornado on Friday, December 10th

According to WPSD Local 6, The Graves County Emergency Management Office says a shelter has been opened at Mayfield High School. They're also saying that people who can safely walk can head to Fire Station 1 at 211 E. Broadway Street.

As of midnight, no deaths have been reported, but Kentucky State Police say a loss of life is "expected."

West Kentucky Rural Electric says power outages in the area could be 'lengthy,' as transmission lines are down and there is 'widespread damage' to their system. They also add that cell towers have been damaged and that phone lines are overwhelmed.

Storm spotters say that debris were thrown 30,000 feet into the air.

This is a breaking news situation. More information will be added as it becomes available.

