'She's so strong': Smyrna community rallies behind Janae Edmondson

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WTVF) — Students, teachers, family and friends all lit up the night at Smyrna High School to show their support for Janae Edmondson.

It's been weeks since Edmondson has returned to her school.

In February, the volleyball player was attending a tournament in St. Louis, and while walking with her family downtown she was hit by a driver. Her injuries so significant, both of her legs had to be amputated.

For her coach, Avei Logoleo, seeing her once again was nothing less than emotional.

"I was overwhelmed with emotions just seeing the love and support and all of the people that came here tonight it’s just it’s incredible and so heartwarming just as a coach as well just to say that she’s so strong and she’s going to overcome whatever comes next," Logoleo said.

Janae will go back to class Thursday, which is why the whole town wanted to show her she's not alone.

The Middle Tennessee Volleyball Club and the Town of Smyrna teamed up to throw a benefit for Janae and asked people to wear her favorite color.

A sea of purple at Smyrna High School to show support for athlete Janae Edmondson, the volleyball player, who lost both of her legs after being hit by a driver in February.



Dozens answered the call. Even the Mayor showed up!

"Smyrna is 55,000 strong but we still have a community feel and when something happens to one of our community members people want to help," Smyrna's mayor, Mary Esther Reed, said.

Those who attended wanted their message to Janae to be clear.

"We wanted Janae to feel the love from the community and the support that she's not only had for the last couple of weeks, but what she's going to have for weeks to come from the Town of Smyrna," Reed said.

The Edmondson family is still accepting donations for the life-altering care Janae will need. The family's GoFundMe can be found HERE.