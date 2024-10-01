Six months after shooting: Roasted Salemtown closing for good, but owner has plans for the future

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's been six months since a deadly shootinginside a brunch restaurant shook the community.

A man shot six people, and killed one, inside Roasted Salemtown Easter Sunday.

Tuesday, the owner of the restaurant Ericka Fizer confirmed that location will be closed for good.

"That place was most definitely a blessing," Fizer said, wiping away tears. I was making people happy, I was making people smile..."

Despite the emotional journey, she's been hard at work, keeping their business alive with to-go orders at Midtown Foods and making plans to open a new location in Clarksville in the future.

"We are 100% coming back. It's my dream, I don't know what I'd be doing otherwise," she laughed.

She said support right now is everything. If you want to help out, you can order from their Midtown location on any food delivery app or by stopping by in person.

As she works towards a brighter future, she'll keep close every person who was impacted that day.

"They will not be forgotten at all," Fizer concluded.

The accused shooter, Anton Rucker, was indicted Tuesday on several charges, including first degree murder.

