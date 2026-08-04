Coffee Co. Central High School welcomes seniors back with 'Senior Sunrise' event

COFFEE CO., Tenn. (WTVF) — Students in Coffee County are heading back to school for a few hours today, with the district's first full day of school Thursday. At Coffee County Central High School, there was a special senior-only welcome back-to-school event.

"It's a really good way to get the group involved, have a sense of community before our school year starts, and a way to celebrate the last year," said Bella, a senior student.

Coffee County Central High School has a tradition of 'Senior Sunrise,' an event just for them, focused on fun! There was corn hole, a coffee truck, and giveaways.

Coffee County Central High is celebrating 50 years this school year. Over the summer, a major construction project improved safety through the original building.

Principal Paul Parsley is going into his 29th year working at the school. He is also an alumni!

"The building just means so much to me, it's instilled within me, and I take pride in everything that we do here."

Check out Megan's full interviews with Coffee County Central students and staff to hear more about the year ahead. Ready to head back to school? You can email me at Megan.Scarano@NewsChannel5.com with any education story ideas!