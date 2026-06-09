Coffee County could be next in Tenn. to establish restrictions on data centers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Coffee County Commission will vote on a data center moratorium Tuesday night. The resolution would restrict data centers from building in all county zoning districts for one year.

In a video to social media, Coffee County Mayor Dennis Hunt said Coffee County is one of 48 counties in Tennessee with county-wide zoning. He believes zoning district A1, Agricultural District, would allow a data center to move in because it includes utility facilities for electric, water, gas, phone, cellular and other services in permitted uses.

The resolution would allow the Planning Commission time to examine the zoning language of the county, and amend if wanted. Hunt believes counties or cities who have approved outright bans will face legal challenges.

"Data Centers are legal. We cannot ban them. We have to make a place for every legal activity in our county. What we can do is since we have zoning we can make the restrictions undesirable."

If approved, the moratorium would be begin immediately. You can view the resolution here. The meeting is scheduled to start at 6 p.m.

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