Coffee County leaders protect farmland from data centers in zoning changes

COFFEE COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Coffee County leaders are putting their one-year moratorium on data centers to good use. In just one month since the ban began, the County Commission has voted to specify which zoning district the facilities would be built in.

Coffee County Mayor Dennis Hunt says this is an important step because data centers would no longer be allowed in the county’s agricultural district. This protects thousands of acres of Coffee County land used for agriculture, the county’s No. 1 industry. The zoning change also accounts for server farms and cryptocurrency mining.

Next, the Planning Commission will consider conditions for data centers, including size limits, buffer zones and environmental testing. The goal is to send those recommendations to the County Commission for a vote this fall.

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