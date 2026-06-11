Coffee County Planning Commission meets to discuss zoning restrictions on data centers

COFFEE COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — On Tuesday, Coffee County leaders passed a one-year moratorium on data centers. By Wednesday, the Planning Commission met in a work session to discuss what further restrictions could look like.

Leaders bounced around ideas which included building height testrictions, well usage, regular environmental testing, restrictions on light pollution, and distance requirements from other buildings, farms, and water sources.

"The water situation to me, is one of the biggest situations. Not only the availability of the water, but what happens after the water runs through the data center? The wastewater," said one county leader.

Another county leader proposed the idea of a community-impact fee or property remediation fund, which would require the company to contribute to a fund, which the county could use for testing or repairs.

"The remediation fund, that's what essentially would clean up the damage. So, let's say how the solar panels, they got damaged, they dipped out, company went under, well the county would have the remediation fund where they can go in and take solar panels down and clean it up, whatever they have to do."

County Mayor Dennis Hunt has said he was concerned the county-wide zoning for the Agricultural District would pave the way for a data center to come to Coffee County. The moratorium is giving the county time to amend the zoning language.

Counties and cities across the country have adopted similar changes to implement restrictions on data centers. During the meeting, ordinances and resolutions from Knox County, Tennessee and Hale County, Texas, were used to draft ideas from.

County leaders hope to have amendments voted on sometime this summer.

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