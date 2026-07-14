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First steps to limit data centers up for a vote in Coffee Co.

Multiple Tenn. counties are weighing restrictions for data centers, including rural Coffee County
Coffee County works to protect land from data centers
WTVF
Coffee County works to protect land from data centers
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COFFEE COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Coffee County Commission will consider the first changes to its zoning ordinance for data centers. One month ago the county approved a one-year ban on data centers to give themselves time to put protections into place.

The zoning amendment defines data centers, which allows for the county to then limit the zoning district where the facilities can be built. If voted for, data centers will be built in the M-2 Special Impact Industrial District in Coffee County. That way, land reserved for agriculture is protected. Agriculture is the number one industry in Coffee County.

Data centers will be listed as a special exceptions in the district and must meet conditions in the approval process. Those conditions are still being researched by the planning commission. They are expected to have those ready for the County Commission to vote on by the fall.

A public hearing for the zoning changes starts tonight at 5:30 p.m. The County Commission meeting begins at 6:00 p.m.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Megan.Scarano@newschannel5.com

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