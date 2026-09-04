87-year-old driver charged in Nashville Broadway crash that killed 1, injured 3

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — An 87-year-old Kentucky man has been charged in the August crash on Lower Broadway that killed one pedestrian and injured three others.

Thomas Cahill, of Bowling Green, is charged with one count of failure to yield resulting in death and three counts of failure to yield resulting in serious injury.

After consulting with the District Attorney’s Office, police issued Cahill four misdemeanor citations Thursday night. His booking date is set for Oct. 1.

The crash happened Aug. 1 at Fourth Avenue and Broadway.

Investigators said Cahill was driving south on Fourth Avenue North in a Ford Fusion when he stopped before the intersection. The light was red for Fourth Avenue, while pedestrians had the walk signal to cross Broadway.

Police said that, for an unknown reason, Cahill pressed the accelerator, drove through the red light and struck the pedestrians.

Cahill then brought the car to a controlled stop on Fourth Avenue South and got out on his own, according to police. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center and released a few days later.

Cahill has told officers he does not remember what happened.

Timothy Wedlock, 58, who was visiting from Australia, was killed in the crash.

Two of the three surviving pedestrians remain hospitalized: Matthew Gregg, 44, of Jacksonville, Florida, and Dianne Cooper, 58, of Parsons, Tennessee.

Kathleen Broderick, 21, of Knoxville, was released from the hospital Aug. 2.