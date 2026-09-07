NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 55-year-old Murfreesboro man was killed Sunday after Metro Nashville Police said a bullet fired during an argument outside an Antioch Pike lounge went through the metal wall of a nearby Sam’s Club and struck him while he was working inside.

Paris Carlock, an employee of Frito-Lay, was conducting product inventory in the chip aisle of the Sam’s Club when he was shot in the head. He was taken to a hospital, where he died. Police said Carlock was an innocent victim and was not involved in the events that led to the gunfire.

WATCH: Advocate calls for action on gun violence after man killed while working inside Sam’s Club

Mother who lost son to gun violence speaks out after stray bullet kills man inside Sam’s Club

Investigators said the shooting is connected to an argument that began inside Lavo Lounge, located near the Sam’s Club on Antioch Pike.

According to police, individuals were removed from the lounge by security and the argument reportedly continued outside. Shots were heard as multiple vehicles were leaving the area, police said. Investigators believe one of those bullets traveled into the Sam’s Club and struck Carlock.

The circumstances surrounding Carlock’s death hit especially close to home for Talia Gooch with the AnTwand Covington Jr. Foundation. Gooch’s son was killed in 2012 after gunfire erupted at a Sweet 16 party.

“When my son was killed at a Sweet 16 party, same thing kind of happened,” Gooch said.

Gooch said hearing that Carlock was simply doing his job when he was killed was difficult to comprehend.

“The fact he was at work and for his family to get a call to say, ‘Hey, he was shot,’ I know they couldn’t believe it,” Gooch said.

For Gooch, the shooting is another example of the danger posed when people recklessly fire guns.

“When you’re shooting, those bullets can go anywhere,” she said.

Gooch is calling on Nashville leaders and community members to do more to address gun violence.

“What are our leaders doing? What are they saying to keep us safe?” Gooch said. “I haven’t heard anyone come out and address any of the violence that’s been going on in our city.”

She also believes community members need to speak up and work together on solutions.

“We need to be able to voice what’s going on around us and come up with some strategies and things of that nature to help our own communities,” Gooch said.

NewsChannel 5 reached out to the Metro Council member representing the district and Lavo Lounge for comment but had not received responses as Monday afternoon.

Police are still working to determine who fired the shots.

Anyone with information about the shooting or the vehicles involved can call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

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