Arrest made in 2024 deadly shooting outside South Nashville recording studio

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro police said a suspect has been arrested in one of two separate deadly shootings that happened hours apart at the same South Nashville recording studio in November 2024.

Investigators said Tatenda Makoka, 35, was taken into custody during a traffic stop early Saturday by a South Precinct patrol officer on an outstanding criminal homicide warrant.

MNPD Tatenda Makoka

Police said the warrant is tied to the November 2024 fatal shooting of Johnathon Wallace in the parking lot of a recording studio on Hill Avenue.

Wallace, 45, was found dead inside his BMW SUV in the driver’s seat after the first shooting was reported around 9 p.m. on Nov. 2, 2024.

Hours later, a second deadly shooting happened in the same parking lot. Police said Justin Williams, 35, was found fatally wounded around 6 a.m. on Nov. 3, 2024.

Metro police said Jaden Johnson, now 27, was arrested in November 2024 in connection with Williams’ death.

MNPD Jaden Johnson

Investigators said both shootings remain separate homicide cases and continue to be investigated.