Arrest made in connection to 2024 Nashville murder raises new questions from victim's family

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After more than a year without answers, the family of Johnathon Wallace said they are finally seeing a step toward justice.

Police arrested Tatenda Makoka, 35, during a traffic stop over the weekend in connection with Wallace’s 2024 killing.

Wallace, who was 45, was found dead in the driver’s seat of his car outside a recording studio on Hill Avenue in Nashville.

Family members said they do not know the suspect.

“I’m glad he finally got some type of justice,” his daughter, Kayla, said. Others are still searching for answers.

“What was the reason for you killing him? I can’t understand that,” his stepfather, William Batts, said.

Despite the grief, loved ones say they’ve leaned on each other in the months since his death.

“He loved life… loved his children and loved his family,” ex-girlfriend Candis Norwood added.

The suspect is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday morning. Wallace’s family said they plan to be there.

This story was reported on-air by journalist Aaron Cantrell and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.