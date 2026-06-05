CMA Fest brings a new downtown Nashville experience as Second Avenue reopens after years of recovery

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville's Second Avenue is fully open without construction for the first time since the Christmas Day bombing in 2020, giving CMA Fest festivalgoers a new destination beyond Broadway this week.

The historic street is free from construction, scaffolding, and sidewalk sheds, welcoming tens of thousands of visitors each day during the festival.

Colton Weiss, owner of Mel's Diner, said the timing could not be better.

"We couldn't be more excited about CMAs. We're big country music people, and just to have all this energy here and have amazing people from all over the United States and the world coming and eating at Mel's — that's what it's all about."

Weiss opened Mel's Drive-in while Second Avenue was still under construction. Barriers came down in December, setting the stage for the street's resurgence during CMA Fest.

"When we first opened, we had the construction from the bombing still in front of our establishment. That went away in December, and now this is our full swing, and you know we're here for CMAs," Weiss said.

The reopening has brought renewed foot traffic to businesses along the street. Weiss said Mel's has become a gathering spot for festivalgoers from around the world.

"We serve people from all over the world, all over the country. It's really become like a meeting point for everybody. That's what we love to see here at this restaurant," he said.

Some visitors say CMA Fest has been a tradition for decades. One festivalgoer who has attended since the mid-1990s said the event keeps drawing them back.

"All the country music has been a tradition. We enjoy all the music."

Others are experiencing the festival for the first time. One newcomer who moved to Nashville last week summed up the excitement simply.

"I just moved down here Friday of last week. Let's get it going," said Fletcher Yosick.

One local employee said the street's momentum should carry into future festivals.

"I think what CMA Fest needs to do next year is start expanding. Go on different streets, give everybody a shot to make money."

Throughout CMA Fest, Second Avenue's bars and restaurants are doubling as music venues, hosting big-name acts alongside local favorites. One visitor said they made the stop specifically for a performance.

Weiss said Second Avenue offers a different atmosphere for those looking for a break from Broadway's high-energy scene.

"If you want the crazy energy, you can go to Broadway. If you want something more relaxed and maybe some time with the family, you can enjoy Second Avenue."

Mel's Diner is adding new offerings for visitors this year, becoming the only 24-hour destination on Second Avenue and opening a new speakeasy-style bar.

"We're super excited about Mel's going 24 hours. On top of that, we just opened our new speakeasy — it's a hidden bar, but really it's a high-five bar. That's where big events are happening this weekend. We'll have DJs playing here all weekend long from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. You should just come out and have a good time," Weiss said.

Second Avenue's full reopening marks a milestone for downtown Nashville — and during CMA Fest, it is giving visitors one more reason to explore beyond Broadway.

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