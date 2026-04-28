DA seeks life without parole in Alyssa Lokits killing case

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Prosecutors have filed notice they intend to seek a sentence of life without the possibility of parole against Paul S. Park, who is charged in the killing of 34-year-old Alyssa Lokits on a Nashville greenway.

The filing, submitted in Davidson County Criminal Court, states the District Attorney’s Office made the decision after consulting with Lokits’ family.

According to the notice, the state plans to pursue life without parole based on alleged aggravating circumstances, including that the offense was committed during or while fleeing after an attempted rape, and that it was committed for the purpose of avoiding, interfering with, or preventing a lawful arrest or prosecution.

Park is accused in the October 2024 killing of Lokits, who was attacked while jogging on the Mill Creek Greenway. Her death prompted renewed calls for improved trail safety across Nashville.