Metro Nashville officer decommissioned after fatal shooting of sword-wielding man in North Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Metro Nashville police officer has been decommissioned and stripped of all police authority after fatally shooting a man armed with a sword during a standoff in North Nashville Saturday, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Police Chief John Drake ordered SWAT Officer Joshua Baney to be decommissioned following a preliminary review of the shooting, which remains under investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. Baney will remain decommissioned until the TBI reveals their findings.

The shooting happened around 11:25 a.m. on Cheshire Drive and resulted in the death of Jason William Sexton, 54.

According to Metro Police, officers had been attempting to arrest Sexton on outstanding warrants dating back to Friday. Police said Sexton had also previously evaded officers during an attempted arrest on Murfreesboro Pike.

Police: Woman in vehicle said she was being held against her will

Metro Police said Sexton came to a stop on Cheshire Drive after officers tracked his vehicle from the air and on the ground.

Authorities said Sexton exited a Hyundai sedan carrying a sword while a 26-year-old woman remained in the back seat of the vehicle. Police said the woman told officers she was being held against her will.

According to Metro, patrol officers spent more than an hour attempting to persuade Sexton to surrender. A crisis intervention-trained officer was speaking with Sexton, and a negotiating team was on the way when the shooting occurred.

Metro said SWAT officers had arrived and were developing a plan to take Sexton into custody when Baney, a 12-year MNPD veteran, was instructed to help block Sexton's vehicle with his police truck.

According to an MNPD press release, Baney "started to do that, got out, took up a position at the rear of a patrol vehicle, and fired on Sexton three times as he held the sword."

Sexton was transported to Skyline Medical Center, where he later died. The woman was not injured.

Metro later released a short segment of Baney's body-worn camera footage. In the video, Baney exits his truck, walks past other officers and raises his rifle. NewsChannel 5 did not hear Baney give a command for Sexton to drop the sword before the shots were fired.

The TBI is leading the criminal investigation on behalf of District Attorney General Glenn Funk. A spokesperson for Funk's office told NewsChannel 5 they could not comment on a pending case.

Family members warned police about social media videos

Investigators say police first encountered Sexton earlier Saturday during a dispute at a Shell gas station on Charlotte Avenue.

According to Metro Police, Sexton became involved in an argument with an employee over paying for coffee. Police said a store clerk later reported that Sexton returned carrying a full-size sword and shouted, "Come outside now, I'll kill you."

As a result, an aggravated assault warrant was issued.

About an hour later, a female relative called 911 and reported concerns about Sexton's behavior.

In the call released by Metro Police, the relative told dispatchers, "He's mentally ill."

Later in the call, the relative warned, "He's wreaking havoc, he's threatening people, somebody's going to get hurt."

Police said family members pointed officers to several Instagram videos Sexton had recently posted.

Videos offered glimpse into Sexton's state of mind

Before the shooting, Sexton posted numerous videos on social media discussing personal struggles and recent events in his life. In several videos, Sexton spoke about the deaths of his mother, father and the mother of his children.

He also recorded confrontations with others, including an argument at a gas station.

One video included the statement, "Jason Sexton, out on bond, f*** you Metro."

In another video posted after the gas station incident, Sexton said, "Already been assaulted this morning. Now it's time for me to return the favor, flavor."

Metro Police said Sexton later recorded himself carrying the sword outside the same Shell station involved in the earlier dispute.

Investigation continues

The TBI said agents are working to independently determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting, including conducting interviews and collecting evidence. "The TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters," the agency said in a statement.

The agency's findings will be provided to District Attorney General Glenn Funk for review once the investigation is complete.

Metro Police is simultaneously conducting an internal administrative investigation into the shooting.

As of Monday, no findings regarding whether Baney's use of force was justified had been released.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Chris.Davis@NewsChannel5.com.