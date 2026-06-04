Nashville Zoo launches petition opposing proposed data center

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Zoo has launched a petition opposing a proposed data center planned next to zoo property, drawing more than 19,000 verified signatures in about a day.

The petition, created June 3, had reached 19,852 verified signatures as of Thursday afternoon.

According to Metro permit records, developers are seeking to build a 69,220-square-foot DC Blox data center at 648 Grassmere Park, directly adjacent to Nashville Zoo property.

In the petition, the zoo said there are not enough safeguards or environmental studies publicly available to reassure the community that the facility would not harm animals, visitors or nearby neighborhoods.

“At Nashville Zoo, our top priority is to protect our precious animals and their environment,” the petition states. “We are equally committed to the health and safety of our visitors, staff, and neighbors living nearby.”

The zoo said data centers consume large amounts of electricity and water, raising concerns about strain on natural resources and possible environmental impacts.

“No one has shared studies or environmental impact assessments. Just their word,” the petition states.

The zoo also questioned what impact the proposed facility could have on the zoo’s roughly 3,000 animals and 1.4 million annual visitors.

“We cannot afford to find out years from now how this facility has negatively impacted our 1.4 million visitors, our local community, or the 3,000 animals entrusting us with their care,” the petition states.

The petition includes comments from supporters opposing the project.

“I live by the backside of the zoo property. I love hearing the gibbons hooting and screaming in the day,” one supporter identified as Samantha from Murfreesboro wrote. “Our neighbor does not want or need a data center. We have families, pets and zoo critters that call Nashville home. Help us keep our neighborhood peace.”

Another supporter, Piper from Antioch, wrote: “Putting a data center that uses up essential natural resources for life anywhere is disgusting. Putting a data center that uses up essential natural resources for life next to a zoo where hordes of innocent animals live is inhumane.”

The petition calls on city leaders and community members to oppose the construction of the proposed facility adjacent to the zoo.

Concerns over data centers have grown across Middle Tennessee. Nashville leaders are currently considering new zoning restrictions tied to proximity to neighborhoods, parks and the zoo, while some smaller communities have moved to temporarily halt future projects altogether. Residents in Lawrenceburg and Cedar Hill have also raised concerns about environmental impacts, water usage and transparency surrounding proposed developments.