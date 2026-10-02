Phil Ponder's art lives on across Nashville as community remembers beloved artist, leader

HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Phil Ponder spent a lifetime serving others.

He was a Navy veteran, worked at Genesco and served on Metro Council. But for many Nashvillians, Ponder will be remembered for something else entirely: the watercolor paintings that captured the city's landmarks, neighborhoods and character in extraordinary detail.

Following Ponder's death, friends and admirers have been reflecting on the legacy he leaves behind, not only through his public service but through an artistic body of work that hangs in thousands of homes and businesses across Middle Tennessee.

"It's funny, you just see them everywhere," said Brian Ledford, owner of Picture This Creative Framing and Gallery in Hermitage.

"Everybody has a Ponder," added co-owner Shelly Ledford.

The gallery played a major role in Ponder's career, selling much of his artwork over the years.

"He was no relation to us, but we thought of him as a grandfather, a mentor," Brian Ledford said. "If you had a question or advice, he was the person to ask."

The Ledfords have spent years framing and selling Ponder's artwork, which ranges from sweeping Nashville skylines to nature scenes and historic landmarks. They say his collection includes more than 1,000 watercolor paintings, some dating back to his childhood.

One painting of a Christmas tree available for sale at the gallery was painted when Ponder was just a child.

"Phil was 6 years old when he did this in 1939," Shelly Ledford said.

Ponder became known for his meticulous attention to detail, often spending countless hours ensuring his paintings accurately reflected the buildings and scenes he loved.

In a previous interview, Ponder explained how he approached many of his works.

"First thing is I take a series of pictures," he said.

For detailed architectural paintings, he took a close look at those photos to ensure every feature was accurate.

"I get my magnifying glass out, and I count the bricks," Ponder said.

His paintings frequently highlighted Nashville's growth while preserving images of places that held special meaning to residents. According to Brian Ledford, Ponder's Nashville skylines became some of his most recognizable works.

"That's why he drew it with so much accuracy and compassion because he loved everything about this town," Brian Ledford said.

That love appears to have been returned.

Since Ponder's passing, the Ledfords said people have been visiting the gallery, calling and sending messages to share memories and purchase artwork.

"We've had so many emails, calls, texts," Shelly Ledford said. "They just point at stuff on the walls; we're taking them off the walls."

While Ponder's children plan to continue printing and selling his artwork, the Ledfords noted there is one thing future prints will no longer include.

"We only have so much that is signed," Shelly Ledford said. "Anything going forward just won't have his signature unfortunately."

For Brian Ledford, one of the memories he'll cherish most is Ponder's presence.

"No matter where you were in the building, you could hear him. 'Oh, Phil's here,'" he said. "And you'd go out, and he'd be smiling."

The Ledfords believe that smile, and the art it inspired, will continue to resonate for generations.

"These are in everybody's homes and in everybody's offices," Shelly Ledford said. "And they're going to live on forever."

According to the Ledfords, Ponder's final painting was an iris completed during the last days of his life. The family plans to sell prints of the piece under the name "Crowning Glory."

If you'd like to visit Picture This, they're located at 5116 Old Hickory Blvd., Hermitage, TN 37076.

Funeral arrangements

Visitation and funeral services for Phil Ponder are scheduled for next week as follows:



Visitation: Thursday Oct. 8 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Visitation: Friday, Oct. 9, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Funeral Mass: Friday, Oct. 9 at 3 p.m.

Additional details are available through Ponder's obituary.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Chris.Davis@NewsChannel5.com.