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Second suspect arrested in 2024 Nashville nightclub shooting that killed 18-year-old

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WTVF
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NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — More than two years after a deadly shooting outside a Nashville nightclub, police have arrested a second suspect.

Kevin Garcia-Soto, 20, was arrested Wednesday evening after an officer pulled him over for playing music too loudly from his car. During the stop, the officer discovered he had outstanding warrants for homicide and attempted homicide.

Kevin Garcia-Soto.jpg
Kevin Garcia-Soto

The charges stem from a Sept. 8, 2024, shooting outside Bucanas Nightclub on Nolensville Pike.

Police say 18-year-old Yasser Paz and 20-year-old Kyaw Naing were leaving the club when another vehicle pulled up next to theirs in the parking lot. Several people got out and opened fire.

Paz was killed, and Naing was critically injured.

Garcia-Soto's younger brother, Edgar Garcia-Soto, 19, was arrested in May in connection with the shooting. He faces homicide and attempted homicide charges in Juvenile Court because he was 17 at the time.

Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from an earlier conflict between Paz and Edgar Garcia-Soto.

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