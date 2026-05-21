Tennessee student injured in Antioch High School shooting sues gun detection company

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A student injured during the deadly shooting at Antioch High School has filed a lawsuit against the company behind the school’s AI-powered gun detection system, alleging the technology failed to detect the shooter’s handgun before shots were fired.

The lawsuit, filed May 1 in Davidson County Circuit Court, was brought by Antonyous Henin, who was 17 years old at the time of the Jan. 22, 2025 shooting at Antioch High School. The complaint names Virginia-based Omnilert LLC and Lebanon-based System Integrations, Inc. as defendants.

On January 22, 2025, 17-year-old Soloman Henderson opened fire in the Antioch High School cafeteria, killing 16-year-old Josselin Dayana Corea Escalante before taking his own life.

According to the complaint, Henin was injured and another student was wounded.

At the time of the shooting, Antioch High School did not have traditional metal detectors in place. Instead, the school had AI-powered security cameras designed to identify weapons.

Days after the shooting, Metro Nashville Public Schools installed Evolv weapons detection systems at Antioch High School as part of a pilot program to increase security.

The lawsuit alleges Antioch High School had an Omnilert gun detection system installed and operational at the time of the shooting. The system was designed to use artificial intelligence to detect visible firearms and trigger emergency alerts.

Henin’s attorneys claim Omnilert marketed the system as technology that could “detect firearms — both indoors and outdoors — before a shot is fired” and “turn passive cameras into life-saving tools.”

The lawsuit alleges the system failed to detect Henderson’s weapon when he brought it into the school cafeteria.The filing also points to statements made after the shooting by MNPS spokesperson Sean Braisted and Omnilert CEO Dave Fraser. According to the complaint, Braisted said the system failed because the shooter “wasn’t close enough to get an accurate read and to activate that alarm,” while Fraser acknowledged the system “does not work perfectly all the time.”

Attorneys for Henin allege Omnilert later revised marketing language on its website following the shooting, removing phrases such as “unparalleled reliability,” “reliably,” “saves lives,” and “Prevention Suite.”

The lawsuit further claims Omnilert added disclosures after the shooting warning the system could produce “false alerts” and required human verification to reduce them.

Henin’s complaint accuses Omnilert of product liability, negligent misrepresentation and violations of the Tennessee Consumer Protection Act. It also accuses System Integrations, Inc. of negligence related to installation, configuration, testing and maintenance of the system.

The suit seeks compensatory damages, treble damages under Tennessee consumer protection law, attorney’s fees and a jury trial.

Following the shooting, Metro Nashville Public Schools approved expanding weapons detection technology to all district high schools as part of a broader school safety initiative.