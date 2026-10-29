Titans fans and analysts react to Jeffery Simmons trade to Chicago Bears: 'What is the plan?'

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For the last several seasons, Jeffery Simmons has literally been the face of the Tennessee Titans franchise. Banners with his picture on it still adorn light poles and billboards around town. Now, the star defensive tackle is headed to the Chicago Bears in a blockbuster trade — and fans are not holding back their feelings.

The reaction was red hot on sports radio, where co-hosts Jon Burton and Charlie Saunier of JB and Friends on WSNR Radio fielded calls from frustrated fans. "You keep repeating, repeating, repeating this cycle," said one caller, identified as Jack.

Some callers placed blame on Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk. "She's come to the point where she doesn't really know what to do," Jack said.

Burton and Saunier had sharp criticism and pointed questions for the Titans front office. "This is a team that has raised the white flag," Saunier said.

"Where's the leadership going to come from this team?" Burton said.

Saunier questioned what the trade means for the team's identity going forward. "Who is possibly on this roster that you can even put on a banner to promote to use for marketing to put on the side of a brand new stadium?" Saunier said.

Burton echoed the uncertainty many fans are feeling.

"That's my biggest thing, what is the plan? Now what?" Burton said.

Comments on social media ran the gamut — from pure frustration and Titanic references to several fans praising the move as a bet on the team's future.

At Scoreboard Bar and Grill, the reaction was more split.

Bartender Chris Byrne said he sees merit in the deal, but has reservations. "It was definitely a fair trade, I think we got value. Does it make sense for the future of the team? I'm not sure because he's really been our only consistently good player for a few years," Byrne said.

Still, Byrne says he has not lost faith in the franchise. "New front office, new coaching staff, new everything. I mean I have faith. I'm not one to say — I haven't lost faith in this team at all," Byrne said. "I guess time will tell."

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