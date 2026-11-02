What to know before you vote: Election Day do's and don'ts in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — More than 1.2 million Tennesseans have already cast ballots during the state's early voting period — nearly 27% of registered voters. But for those still heading to the polls on Election Day, there are a few rules worth knowing before you go.

Davidson County Administrator of Elections John D. Richardson broke down the do's and don'ts.

Phones are allowed — with limits

Voters can use their phones as a voting reference inside polling locations, but taking photos or recording video is prohibited. That includes wearable tech.

"You're not allowed to take selfies or video record, or people that have glasses built in — Meta glasses — yeah, you can't wear those," Richardson said.

Watch what you wear

Campaign apparel supporting candidates who are on the ballot is restricted inside polling locations. However, if a candidate is not on your specific ballot, different rules apply.

"If your candidate isn't on the ballot, free speech allows you to wear whatever you want, as long as they're not officially on the ballot," Richardson said.

Forgot your ID? You still have options

Voters are required to bring an acceptable photo ID, but forgetting it does not automatically mean losing your vote.

"If you don't have your ID with you, you're allowed two business days after Election Day to come back to the election commission, show them your appropriate ID, and then your vote will count," Richardson said.

Recently moved? Check your polling location

Voters who have recently moved should verify their assigned polling location before heading out.

"Voters aren't turned away — we vote everybody here in Davidson County. They may be redirected to their appropriate voting location," Richardson said.

Problems at the polls? Speak up

If you run into any issues on Election Day, Richardson encouraged voters to notify a poll worker or contact the election office directly.

"Let your polling officials — let us know, give us a call here at the office, and we're more than happy to help you have an amazing voter experience," Richardson said.

Tennessee voters can get answers to Election Day questions or report voting issues by calling the Division of Elections’ toll-free Official Election Hotline at 1-877-850-4959. Voters can also find contact information for their local county election commission, here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.