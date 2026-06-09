As Waverly nears the five year mark since the deadly flood, a federal lawsuit is heading to trial.

WAVERLY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nearly five years after a catastrophic flood killed 20 people and devastated Waverly, Tennessee, the small town is making progress — but the road back has been slow and, at times, frustrating.

This August will mark five years since the deadly flood. Some lots that once held homes remain empty, while other projects are rolling along.

Waverly Mayor Buddy Frazier took me to the future home of the Cherry Hill Residential Community. "We'll have 62 families calling this home in a few months," Frazier said.

It is the town's first opportunity to build affordable public housing since the flood swept the previous neighborhood away. The new community is on higher ground. "And the plan is, as individual buildings are completed, to go ahead and get them occupied," Frazier said. "A year from today, this project should be completed."

But no amount of planning or construction equipment can mend a broken heart. 20 lives — mothers, fathers, brothers, sisters, sons and daughters — were lost in the flood. "Homes, you know, there's a plan for replacement on all those — but there's not a replacement for all of these," Frazier said as he pointed to pictures of all 20 victims hanging in Waverly City Hall.

Federal lawsuit heads toward trial

This August will also mark another painful milestone. A long-awaited federal lawsuit is expected to go to trial.

In 2022, 10 families who lost 11 souls in the flood announced a lawsuit against CSX, the company that owns and operates the local rail line. Their lawsuit alleges that culverts clogged with debris turned the rail line into an unintentional levee. When the levee broke, it created a wall of water. "I constantly remember hearing my daughter's last call out for me and I couldn't get her… it haunts me every day," Michelle Feliciano, mother of the late Lucy Connor, said during a 2022 news conference.

"I feel the railroad is responsible and should be held accountable for this tragedy," Tracy Kilburn, wife of the late Robert Kilburn, said in 2022.

"We do believe that there was negligence and we do believe this was preventable," attorney Timothy Potter said during the lawsuit announcement.

Even then, family members acknowledged court action would never heal their pain. But they also hoped it might prevent something like this from happening again. "The reason why Michelle is participating in this lawsuit is because she wants to make change. So that no other family has to bury a loved one again on something so easily prevented," Delia Tuten, aunt of the late Lucy Connor, said in 2022.

I reached out to CSX and the attorney for the families in the lawsuit for this story, but so far have not heard back.

Mayor Frazier is not involved in the lawsuit, but acknowledged it is another step — and emotional milestone — in the recovery.

Flood map update on the horizon

Waverly and FEMA are also close to finalizing a long-awaited update to the flood map. Several properties that flooded will be blocked from future construction. Mayor Frazier said once the map is final, they are hopeful they can buy several of those properties and turn them into greenspace.

For the aspects of recovery he does have control over, the mayor is looking ahead, including some bridge work in and around Waverly. "We're looking forward to what the future brings," Frazier said. "I do feel strongly — by the time we get to the 10 year mark — I think we'll see a pretty full recovery by then."

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Chris.Davis@NewsChannel5.com.

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