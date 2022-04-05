Lawsuit: CSX Transportation caused 'deadly tidal wave' leading to 2021 Waverly flooding

WAVERLY, Tenn. (WTVF) — A lawsuit has been filed on behalf of family members of those who died in the 2021 Waverly flooding alleging CSX Transportation, a rail company, caused a "deadly tidal wave."

Catastrophic flooding hit the city of Waverly and surrounding areas on August 21, 2021. Twenty people were killed.

The lawsuit names CSX and two property owners near the rail line, claiming they knew about debris that was blocking culverts, which contributed to a "tidal wave" effect during the flash flooding.

"The deadly tidal wave was formed by millions of gallons of water that became bottled up behind the CSX railroad bridge crossing over Trace Creek. The water backed up because CSX allowed various debris to clog its culvert under the bridge, which substantially impeded the creek's natural flow," the lawsuit reads.

CSX is accused of failing to "properly maintain the culvert free of debris and other obstructions in the years, months, weeks and days leading up to the August 21, 2021 rainstorm."

Two property owners are named in the lawsuit for allegedly "failing to meet their duties as landowners." The lawsuit said James and Sherry Hughey, who own land on Highway 70 E., knew or should have known that CSX's culvert was blocked by debris and could not handle the volume of water flowing toward the Trace Creek Bridge.

"Through years of inaction, the Hugheys encouraged CSX to persist in its willful, wanton, reckless and deliberate misuse of their property despite the danger such use posed to the residents of Waverly," the lawsuit says.

The lawsuit represents 10 families of 11 of those killed. They are seeking $150 million in compensatory damages and $300 in punitive damages for the fatalities and personal injuries caused by the flooding.

Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis told NewsChannel 5 in the days following the flooding that he believed water alongside the railroad bed built up and gave way, releasing millions of gallons of water into the city.

Between 9 to 17 inches of rain fell within a 6-hour time period. In some areas of Humphreys County, 17 inches of rain was recorded that day, shattering the state's 24-hour rainfall record.

Six months after the flooding, survivors were still living in motels and RVs.